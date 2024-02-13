Create New Account
Trump, Men in Black and the Underground City Dream 2-10-24@ 6-09Am (Shared 2-12-24)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A Dream from my lovely Jesus Christ after America has fallen with Donald Trump, men in black and an underground city where chosen people are taken to live.

Isaiah 57:7 Hearken unto me, ye that know righteousness, the people in whose heart is my law; fear ye not the reproach of men, neither be ye afraid of their revilings.

