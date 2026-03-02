Exposing The Satanic Pedovore World Order: Staged Chaos, Currency Collapse And Escaping The Matrix

First they floated the Great Reset like it was some kind of upgrade for humanity. With the Covaids plandemic suddenly global coordination became the new normal. Health policy, banking policy, speech and movement rules, all maneuvered in the same direction across different countries at the same time. Now they barely hide the idea of One Centralized World Government. Not elected, not accountable, just managed. Jeff Berwick and Christian White discuss the Endgame Playbook… Staged Events, Monetary Collapse and Building Parallel Freedom.

Empires don’t admit they are failing. They create fear so you run back to them for safety.





False Flag Terror Exposed With Christian White and Jeff Berwick

| https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qn9A70RTGnk

