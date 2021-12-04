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Part One: Chi Energy Organ Balancing Exercise without Breaths
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25 views • December 04, 2021
Chi Energy Organ Balancing Energy Exercise
At the School of Chi Energy, we teach students how to project their chi or bioenergy in a way they can physically feel it. By being able to feel their chi in this physical way, students are able to project their chi into these specific places that they want their chi to go. Below are mp3s that instruct you how to use this projected chi in a way to help your own body.
Listen to Organ Balancing via Energy Packing Part One and see if you too can get this sensitivity exercise to work for you.
At the School of Chi Energy, we teach students how to project their chi or bioenergy in a way they can physically feel it. By being able to feel their chi in this physical way, students are able to project their chi into these specific places that they want their chi to go. Below are mp3s that instruct you how to use this projected chi in a way to help your own body.
Listen to Organ Balancing via Energy Packing Part One and see if you too can get this sensitivity exercise to work for you.
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