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Satanist Kanye West Goes Full Rapture... Part 1 [12.01.2022]
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161 views • January 13, 2022
Satanic Demonic Witchcraft for Manipulation and Predictive programming and Social Engineering for all Children in Plain Sight... Lyrics below...
Kanye West - Heaven and Hell - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKWcAsT8Sqc
Lyrics:
Children growing, women producing
Men go work and some go stealing
Everyone's got to make a living
No more promos, no more photos
No more logos, no more chokeholds
We on Bezos, we get payrolls
Trips to Lagos, connect like LEGOs
Make this final, make this, my eyes closed
Burn false idols, Jesus' disciples
I can feel your pain now, I done bled my vein out
New level the game now, simulation changed
No more problems, no more argue
No more askin', "Who really are you?"
I know the real you, you know we feel you
You know He hears you, you know we with you
Straight from Beirut, Chicago, Beirut
You cray? We cray too
You pray? We pray too
Never too late for Him to save you
This your movie, 'cause no one can play you
Devil, lay down, Devil, lay down
This that level, make devils pray now (Heaven and Hell)
Hold up, no peace, hold up, police
Don't call police, just stay focused (is on Earth)
Pray for new life, pray for new breath
Hey, Lord, make sure it's safe for who's left (Heaven and Hell)
Know you can't find a place to rest
Know the Lord my bulletproof vest (is on Earth)
When we survive, know that we blessed
Save my people though the music
Let it grrat, let it grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat
Grrat, grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, let it grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat
Let it grrat
6,885 Views jan 12, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
69.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IleNe5mJ5gA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Kanye West - Heaven and Hell - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKWcAsT8Sqc
Lyrics:
Children growing, women producing
Men go work and some go stealing
Everyone's got to make a living
No more promos, no more photos
No more logos, no more chokeholds
We on Bezos, we get payrolls
Trips to Lagos, connect like LEGOs
Make this final, make this, my eyes closed
Burn false idols, Jesus' disciples
I can feel your pain now, I done bled my vein out
New level the game now, simulation changed
No more problems, no more argue
No more askin', "Who really are you?"
I know the real you, you know we feel you
You know He hears you, you know we with you
Straight from Beirut, Chicago, Beirut
You cray? We cray too
You pray? We pray too
Never too late for Him to save you
This your movie, 'cause no one can play you
Devil, lay down, Devil, lay down
This that level, make devils pray now (Heaven and Hell)
Hold up, no peace, hold up, police
Don't call police, just stay focused (is on Earth)
Pray for new life, pray for new breath
Hey, Lord, make sure it's safe for who's left (Heaven and Hell)
Know you can't find a place to rest
Know the Lord my bulletproof vest (is on Earth)
When we survive, know that we blessed
Save my people though the music
Let it grrat, let it grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat
Grrat, grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, let it grrat, grrat
Let it grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat, grrat
Let it grrat
6,885 Views jan 12, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING
69.5K subscribers
https://youtu.be/IleNe5mJ5gA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
Keywords
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