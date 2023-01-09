Tracey Scott Shares Top Resources She Used While Parenting Her Son With Mental Illness



Tracey Scott’s son Benjamin Paul was a sophomore in college when he had his first psychotic episode. After bringing him home, Tracey and her family struggled to understand what was happening to him, setting out on a long journey that would lead to her son’s diagnosis of mental illness. Tracey is a wife, mom, and grandmother who still cares for her now-33-year-old son alongside her husband. She explains how NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) helped educate her on how to help her son survive and thrive despite his cognitive challenges. Tracey also discusses five important things that friends and family can do to support the mental wellness of the people they love.







TAKEAWAYS





Reach out to those suffering with mental illness and let them know you’re available





Don’t define your loved ones by their mental diagnosis





Tracey recommends reading I Am Not Sick: I Don’t Need Help! by Xavier Amador, Ph.D.





If someone you love is diagnosed with a mental illness, it’s not their fault or your fault, and YOU are their best statistic for a better life







