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Ex-Air Marshal claims airlines are 'playing politics' with passengers
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44 views • September 17, 2020
After numerous reports that flyers were ‘kicked off’ of flights over mask and face covering concerns, former Air Marshal Sonya Labosco claims that airlines may be ‘playing politics’ with their customers’ rights to free expression. – with Newsmax TV’s Chris Salcedo
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