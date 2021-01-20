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What Is Impeachment? - Ep. 17 - The Smiths Of Liberty
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30 views • January 20, 2021
What is Impeachment and the constitutional precedents for it? In Episode 17 we look at what the true purpose of impeachment and what the Framers meant it for..."high crimes and misdemeanors." Join us and keep fighting for liberty!
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