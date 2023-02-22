ON THE EDGE OF DESTRUCTION. TIME TO RUN TO JESUS!

Keep Your Eyes On That Man Behind The Curtain...Because We Aren't In Kansas Anymore.
MAILBAG SHOW * 2.21.2023
------------------------------------------------------
RUSSIA SUSPENDS PARTICIPATION IN...
https://news.yahoo.com/putin-russia-suspends-participation-last-110530635.html?ref=upstract.com
PUTIN ISSUES NEW NUCLEAR WARNINGS...
https://www.reuters.com/world/putin-update-russias-elite-ukraine-war-major-speech-2023-02-21/?ref=upstract.com
RUSSIA SUSPENDS NUCLEAR ARMS TREADY...
https://www.oann.com/newsroom/russia-suspends-nuclear-arms-treaty/
U.S. AGAIN TELLS CITIZENS TO LEAVE RUSSIA...
https://www.outsidethebeltway.com/us-tells-citizens-to-leave-russia-again/
BIDEN GIVES AWAY U.S. SOVEREIGNTY TO W.H.O.....
https://www.wnd.com/2023/02/biden-decides-give-authority-u-s-sovereignty/
THE END OF AMERICAN SOVEREIGNTY...
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/02/end-of-american-sovereignty-biden-regime-negotiates-legally-binding-deal-to-give-chinese-backed-world-health-organization-full-authority-over-us-pandemic-policies-no-senate-approval-needed/
OHIO RESIDENTS UNDERGOING DNA MUTATIONS AFTER CHEMICAL TRAIN DERAILED...
https://www.eutimes.net/2023/02/ohio-residents-undergoing-dna-mutations-after-chemical-attack-lawsuit-claims/
------------------------------------------------------
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.