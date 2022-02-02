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The COVID lockdowns, mandates,vaxx passports, are ordered on us by the jews
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97 views • February 02, 2022
Jews rule the world and are running the entire COVID CON. When jews tell world leaders to jump the world leaders kneel kiss the jews ass and say HOW HIGH! Jews planned the covid hoax in their plot for total world domination.
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