Miles Guo: The economic crisis will undoubtedly come and will be very violent

2023.01.09 The economic crisis will undoubtedly come and will be very violent. The DOJ and SEC are under the same roof, just like the relationship between CCP's disciplinary committee and Central Supervision Department. With the global economic crisis, the CCP fears that all the fabricated cases in the U.S. against NFSC will be exposed.

经济危机一定会到来，而且会非常的猛烈。美国司法部sec什么的都是穿一条裤子的，跟纪检委一样，经济危机之下，中共非常害怕之前的虚假报案都会被挖出来。这也是七哥和我们大家等待的这一刻。