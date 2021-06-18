CCP “Wolf Warrior” Professor Openly Threatens Japan Not To Take Military Intervention With Taiwan Strait

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Bao Ming, CCP’s “Wolf Warrior” Professor & PLAAF Senior Colonel: once Japan takes military intervention with Taiwan Strait Conflict, CCP will declare war with Japan. Depending on the level of involvement, their JSDF battle units, military bases, logistic and supply bases, and even strategic targets on Japan’s main islands will in turn become PLA missile strike targets. Even if CCP fails to unify Taiwan by force, CCP will retaliate and vent their anger towards Japan and cripple Japan at all costs.