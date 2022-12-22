See https://www.getwisdom.com/ingo-swann-channeled-by-karl-mollison-15march2020/ From amazon.com INGO SWANN 14 September 1933 - 31 January 2013 was internationally known as an advocate and researcher of the exceptional powers of the human mind, and as a leading figure in governmental and scientific projects to investigate and identify the scope of subtle human perceptions. Since 1970, his name and work have been incorporated into most contemporary books about PSI and the "paranormal." He was featured in four volumes of Time-Life's bestselling series entitled Mysteries of the Unknown. His contributive work has achieved broad media notice and been featured in every major American/ British television documentary on the subject of PSI phenomena and Remote Viewing. Swann has been interviewed and/or profiled in dozens of magazines, including Time, Reader's Digest, Smithsonian and Newsweek. Swann's early work in parapsychology, as a noted and highly successful "guinea pig," made him a psychic superstar in that field. His subsequent research on behalf of American intelligence interests, including that of the CIA, won him top PSI-spy status. His involvement in government research projects required the discovery of innovative approaches toward the actual realizing of subtle human energies. He viewed PSI powers as only parts of the larger spectrum of human sensing systems. In the 1970's Swann conducted Remote Viewing sessions targeting Jupiter and its surrounding moons, as well as Mars and Mercury. The findings of his well- known Jupiter probe were later confirmed by Voyager's own tour of the planet in 1979. During Swann's Remote Viewing sessions of Mars, he reported seeing water, among other observations. Decades later, in 2015, NASA scientists announced that they believed they could finally confirm that water flows on the surface of Mars. And Edgar Mitchell, who made his historical moon voyage in 1971, said in the National Enquirer, "It took Mariner 10 months to get to Mercury -- but Mr. Swann was able to project his consciousness there in an instant. Mr. Swann's findings, -- weeks before we received the Mariner data -- were incredibly accurate." Almost all of Swann's books have now been reissued under the BioMind Superpowers imprint as ebooks and as paperbacks, among them, Penetration: The Question of Extraterrestrial and Human Telepathy; Purple Fables; Psychic Sexuality; The Great Apparitions of Mary; The Wisdom Category; and Star Fire. Each of these BioMind Superpowers books feature Swann's artwork and never before seen photographs of Swann. Crossroad Press has released audio-book versions of several of Swann's titles, with more to come. Ingo Swann was also a visionary artist and his exquisite paintings can be found at The National Air and Space Museum, the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.), The American Visionary Art Museum, The Leslie Lohman Museum and ONE Archives at USC. Swann never developed, produced, created or participated in any mass marketed remote viewing training program, whether in print, video or DVD. Any videos of Swann regarding remote viewing are from lectures he gave on his research at various conferences. Questions for Info Swann 15 Mar 2020 1) Were you able to transition successfully? Was your death and transition as you suspected? 2) You viewed the reality that humans inhabit as a matrix, but that is not a term that has yet been fully defined or embraced within the pantheon exposed via these many channelings. Can you explain and especially explain as it applies to the skill of remote viewing? 3) Can you elaborate on your experience with the UFO, the lake and the group that took you there that you describe in your book Penetration: The Question of Extraterrestrial and Human Telepathy and also the encounter with the female in the LA supermarket? 4) You raised an intriguing question in your writings about psychic probes of Mars: "Why do mass-consciousness humans, as it were, mass-consciously almost 'conspire' to avoid certain issues, and consistently so?" Is this an important issue, and what can you share about its meaning?

