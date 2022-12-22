See https://www.getwisdom.com/ingo-swann-channeled-by-karl-mollison-15march2020/
INGO SWANN 14 September 1933 - 31 January 2013
was internationally known as an advocate and
researcher of the exceptional powers of the
human mind, and as a leading figure in
governmental and scientific projects to
investigate and identify the scope of subtle
human perceptions.
Since 1970, his name and work have been
incorporated into most contemporary books
about PSI and the "paranormal." He was featured
in four volumes of Time-Life's bestselling series
entitled Mysteries of the Unknown.
His contributive work has achieved broad media
notice and been featured in every major American/
British television documentary on the subject of
PSI phenomena and Remote Viewing. Swann has been
interviewed and/or profiled in dozens of magazines,
including Time, Reader's Digest, Smithsonian and
Newsweek.
Swann's early work in parapsychology, as a noted
and highly successful "guinea pig," made him a
psychic superstar in that field. His subsequent
research on behalf of American intelligence
interests, including that of the CIA, won him
top PSI-spy status. His involvement in government
research projects required the discovery of
innovative approaches toward the actual realizing
of subtle human energies. He viewed PSI powers as
only parts of the larger spectrum of human sensing
systems.
In the 1970's Swann conducted Remote Viewing
sessions targeting Jupiter and its surrounding moons,
as well as Mars and Mercury. The findings of his well-
known Jupiter probe were later confirmed by Voyager's
own tour of the planet in 1979. During Swann's Remote
Viewing sessions of Mars, he reported seeing water,
among other observations. Decades later, in 2015,
NASA scientists announced that they believed they
could finally confirm that water flows on the surface
of Mars. And Edgar Mitchell, who made his historical
moon voyage in 1971, said in the National Enquirer,
"It took Mariner 10 months to get to Mercury -- but
Mr. Swann was able to project his consciousness there
in an instant. Mr. Swann's findings, -- weeks before
we received the Mariner data -- were incredibly
accurate."
Almost all of Swann's books have now been reissued
under the BioMind Superpowers imprint as ebooks and
as paperbacks, among them, Penetration: The Question
of Extraterrestrial and Human Telepathy; Purple Fables;
Psychic Sexuality; The Great Apparitions of Mary; The
Wisdom Category; and Star Fire. Each of these BioMind
Superpowers books feature Swann's artwork and never
before seen photographs of Swann. Crossroad Press has
released audio-book versions of several of Swann's
titles, with more to come.
Ingo Swann was also a visionary artist and his
exquisite paintings can be found at The National
Air and Space Museum, the Association for Research
and Enlightenment (A.R.E.), The American Visionary Art
Museum, The Leslie Lohman Museum and ONE Archives at
USC.
Swann never developed, produced, created or
participated in any mass marketed remote viewing
training program, whether in print, video or DVD.
Any videos of Swann regarding remote viewing are from
lectures he gave on his research at various
conferences.
Questions for Info Swann 15 Mar 2020
1) Were you able to transition successfully? Was your death and transition as you suspected?
2) You viewed the reality that humans inhabit as a matrix, but that is not a term that has yet been fully defined or embraced within the pantheon exposed via these many channelings. Can you explain and especially explain as it applies to the skill of remote viewing?
3) Can you elaborate on your experience with the UFO, the lake and the group that took you there that you describe in your book Penetration: The Question of Extraterrestrial and Human Telepathy and also the encounter with the female in the LA supermarket?
4) You raised an intriguing question in your writings about psychic probes of Mars: "Why do mass-consciousness humans, as it were, mass-consciously almost 'conspire' to avoid certain issues, and consistently so?" Is this an important issue, and what can you share about its meaning?
