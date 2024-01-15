Create New Account
SV40 promoter in mRNA shots & 'Vaccine' holocaust coming up prevent burning in a lake of fire!i!i
Perfect Society
White Rose - Wikipedia

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/White_Rose

Vaccine Holocaust | Vaccine Holocaust – Vaccine Holocaust Information

https://vaccineholocaust.org/

https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip


RTF DOCUMENT WITH ALL LINKS USED IN THIS VIDEO:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1FHemxhg1bAxyl_KDZcfMayE2lk5vQkMG/view?usp=sharing


Flugblätter der Weißen Rose - Geschichte kompakt

https://www.geschichte-abitur.de/quellenmaterial/quellen-drittes-reich/flugblaetter-der-weissen-rose

Leaflets of the White Rose - history compact

https://www-geschichte--abitur-de.translate.goog/quellenmaterial/quellen-drittes-reich/flugblaetter-der-weissen-rose?_x_tr_sl=auto&_x_tr_tl=nl&_x_tr_hl=nl

The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: "DNA Contaminants in COVID Shots Can Trigger Cancer and Alter Human Genome, Concludes Expert Panel Summary of Findings: #1 - Bacterial DNA (plasmids) has been found in mRNA vaccine vials. #2 - A cancer-promoting genetic sequence—SV40—has been found in the Covid-19 vaccines.… https://t.co/8o8M6J2yHG" / X

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1712547777388097921

Japanese Prof. Murakami weighs in on Pfizer’s DNA Plasmids

https://drtrozzi.org/2023/05/30/japanese-prof-murakami-weighs-in-on-pfizers-dna-plasmids/

Japanese Professor Murakami weighs in on Pfizer's DNA Plasmids

https://rumble.com/v2r07p6-japanese-professor-murakami-weighs-in-on-pfizers-dna-plasmids.html

Cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine alongside DNA Contamination – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/07/14/cancer-agent-pfizer-vaccine/

Péonia on X:

https://twitter.com/CalliFanciulla/status/1653323707308204033/photo/1

The EMA covid-19 data leak, and what it tells us about mRNA instability | The BMJ

https://www.bmj.com/content/372/bmj.n627

DNA contamination and cancer-causing agent SV40 found in Pfizer’s covid injections – The Expose

https://expose-news.com/2023/05/21/cancer-causing-agent-sv40-found-in-pfizer/

Sequence requirements for plasmid nuclear import - PMC

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4152905/

bp DNA = base pair DNA


Keywords
genocidenew world ordernazismark of the beastdepopulationshotsbilderbergwar crimeselon muskbill gatespopulation reductionmass murdermurderedfreemasonssv40final solutionwefvaccine holocaustgene therapymrnaklaus schwabladapocrispr casandrew bridgenworld economic forum green zones power grab

