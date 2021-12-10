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What We Are Not
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50 views • December 10, 2021
A Voice in the Desert has attracted the attention of people from many different walks of life... not just your average, run-of-the-mill Christians. Helping people to grow in their faith is a challenge because everyone has biases which block them from hearing the truth that Jesus taught. As much as possible, we want to sort the wheat from the chaff BEFORE we invite people to work with our community. This video is an attempt to do just that. If after watching this video, you feel that our community is the best place for you to serve God with your entire life, then please write to us at the email address below.
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