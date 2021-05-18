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Dr Robert Willner Injects "HIV" into himself on TV. Anthony Fauci: 40 Years of Lies From AZT to Remdesivir
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156 views • May 18, 2021
Dr Robert Willner Injects "HIV" into himself on TV. And explains that Anthony Fauci was involved in genocide in the 1980"s
As the planet’s “Virus Tsar” since 1984, he has spread misinformation and ignored critical questions. The consequences could hardly be more fatal.
Liñk to the news article
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/anthony-fauci-40-years-of-lies-from-azt-to-remdesivir/
As the planet’s “Virus Tsar” since 1984, he has spread misinformation and ignored critical questions. The consequences could hardly be more fatal.
Liñk to the news article
https://vaccineimpact.com/2020/anthony-fauci-40-years-of-lies-from-azt-to-remdesivir/
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