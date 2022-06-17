⚠️A MUST WATCH FOR ALL‼️

Pagan Worshippers Need To Do Their Research Where Their Religions Originated From (research Nimrod & His Wife Ishtar) ‼️





The Truth Fears No Investigation!!!

We Are Being Fed Lies Upon Lies For Centuries By The Descendants Of Satan, The Source Of Humanity’s Miseries! Yet Many Deny The Truth (Literally Carved In Stones!!!) Even When Presented To Them.