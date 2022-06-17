© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
⚠️A MUST WATCH FOR ALL‼️
Pagan Worshippers Need To Do Their Research Where Their Religions Originated From (research Nimrod & His Wife Ishtar) ‼️
The Truth Fears No Investigation!!!
We Are Being Fed Lies Upon Lies For Centuries By The Descendants Of Satan, The Source Of Humanity’s Miseries! Yet Many Deny The Truth (Literally Carved In Stones!!!) Even When Presented To Them.