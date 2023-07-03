Create New Account
Young Boy Suffering Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects 💉(2022)
High Hopes
Covid BC


Jun 29, 2023


A dad took his young son to the clinic to get vaccinated against Covid-19. When they got home the son experienced a scary adverse reaction to the vaccine and started convulsing. The poor boy has been sick ever since. Please pray for this family. This is awful.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/g94TC4jNutDf/

adverse effectsvaccinevaccine injuriesside effectsvaxjabshotinoculationinjectioncovid-19covidyoung boycovid bc

