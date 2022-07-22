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Del BigTree at the Highwire
The scientific literature is now loudly signaling the failure of Covid booster vaccines. In the UK, negative efficacy is spelling disaster for their vaccine push while natural immunity again reigns supreme with a new bombshell finding out of Qatar.
#NaturalImmunity #VaccineEfficacy
POSTED: July 20, 2022
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1d0spd-covid-boosters-go-bust.html
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