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The Royal Order of the Seraphim (Snake) & The Crowned Serpent Documentary [21.09.2021]
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146 views • September 22, 2021
Royal Order of the Seraphim anno 1748 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim
Order of chivalry (circa 1099–1291) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_chivalry
Order of the Sword 1748 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Sword
Order of the Polar Star 1748 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Polar_Star
The Royal Order of Vasa 1772 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_Vasa
List of Knights of the Royal Order of the Seraphim - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim
List of the Knights (men) and Members (women) of the Royal Order of the Seraphim:
List of Knights of the Royal Order of the Seraphim
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim#Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim#Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margrethe_II_of_Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederik,_Crown_Prince_of_Denmark
The Danish Freemason Order - https://www.ddfo.dk/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Den_Danske_Frimurerorden
Members: https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Den_Danske_Frimurerorden#Medlemmer
The oldest log under the Danish meter (Zorobabel and Frederik to the crowned Haab 1744) was constituted Oct 25, 1745 and still exists today.
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zorobabel_og_Frederik_til_det_kronede_Haab
The Order of the Dannebrog (Danish: Dannebrogordenen) is an Order of Denmark, instituted in 1671 by Christian V. Until 1808, membership in the order was limited to fifty members of noble or royal rank who formed a single class known as White Knights to distinguish them from the Blue Knights who were members of the Order of the Elephant
https://spcleantech.com/knights-cross-of-first-class-of-the-order-of-dannebrog/
Shaking My Head Productions
23888 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p6h2QjlAINtg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
If you appreciate this content and would like to help keep me going, please consider donating to my channel and website. Every little bit helps. I appreciate every penny!
Invest in SMHP / Independent Media. https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/support-shaking-my-head-productions
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................
Seraphim Wikipedia Commentary MreHistory
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O1YaUL5i13Ln/
...............
Biscione Breakdown Enterthestars
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
...............
Alpha Romeo Stelvio Breakdown RSE
https://www.youtube.com/c/RoundSaturnsEye/videos
...............
CODE 923 UNITY OF OSIRIS (777 TOGETHER ANTICHRIST MOVEMENT)
https://youtu.be/Ub7XBTPGImg
.............
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
Order of chivalry (circa 1099–1291) - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_chivalry
Order of the Sword 1748 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Sword
Order of the Polar Star 1748 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_the_Polar_Star
The Royal Order of Vasa 1772 - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Order_of_Vasa
List of Knights of the Royal Order of the Seraphim - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim
List of the Knights (men) and Members (women) of the Royal Order of the Seraphim:
List of Knights of the Royal Order of the Seraphim
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim#Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_current_Knights_of_the_Royal_Order_of_the_Seraphim#Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Margrethe_II_of_Denmark
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frederik,_Crown_Prince_of_Denmark
The Danish Freemason Order - https://www.ddfo.dk/
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Den_Danske_Frimurerorden
Members: https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Den_Danske_Frimurerorden#Medlemmer
The oldest log under the Danish meter (Zorobabel and Frederik to the crowned Haab 1744) was constituted Oct 25, 1745 and still exists today.
https://da.wikipedia.org/wiki/Zorobabel_og_Frederik_til_det_kronede_Haab
The Order of the Dannebrog (Danish: Dannebrogordenen) is an Order of Denmark, instituted in 1671 by Christian V. Until 1808, membership in the order was limited to fifty members of noble or royal rank who formed a single class known as White Knights to distinguish them from the Blue Knights who were members of the Order of the Elephant
https://spcleantech.com/knights-cross-of-first-class-of-the-order-of-dannebrog/
Shaking My Head Productions
23888 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/p6h2QjlAINtg/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/
If you appreciate this content and would like to help keep me going, please consider donating to my channel and website. Every little bit helps. I appreciate every penny!
Invest in SMHP / Independent Media. https://shakingmyheadproductions.com/support-shaking-my-head-productions
For the mystery of iniquity doth already work: only he who now letteth will let, until he be taken out of the way. And then shall that Wicked be revealed, whom the Lord shall consume with the spirit of his mouth, and shall destroy with the brightness of his coming: Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved.
And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness. 2 Thessalonians 2:7-12
*SMHP may not agree with everything from the content producers I share. Apply critical thinking and use discernment to come to your own conclusions regarding the content in the videos / links.
...............................
Seraphim Wikipedia Commentary MreHistory
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O1YaUL5i13Ln/
...............
Biscione Breakdown Enterthestars
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
...............
Alpha Romeo Stelvio Breakdown RSE
https://www.youtube.com/c/RoundSaturnsEye/videos
...............
CODE 923 UNITY OF OSIRIS (777 TOGETHER ANTICHRIST MOVEMENT)
https://youtu.be/Ub7XBTPGImg
.............
You can find all of my videos from my old channel and this channel at these to links:
https://odysee.com/@shakingmyheadproductions:2 (Original)
https://odysee.com/@ShakingMyHead2:8 (Old Backup)
I am posting new content here al the time:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/shakingmyhead/ - Bitchute
https://rumble.com/user/shakingmyheadproductions - Rumble
.............................
https://www.facebook.com/smh.prod.52 - Facebook
https://twitter.com/shakingmyheadpr - Twitter
I am a one man operation that has been trying to bring you the truth since 2016. I would like to say thanks to all the watchmen out there that have been sounding the alarm over the last several years. This is not an easy job. I have been constantly trying to find and share the truth 7/365 since June of 2017. I held a corporate job before this and am glad I gave it up as your appreciation for the truth means everything to me. I love you all friends. I get worn down but thanks to my supportive subs and viewers, I march on just like the rest. Time is short. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him
Please do your own research and do not take anything here as final say. Thanks again for all of your support as we continue to help each other connect the dots. Love you all! Stay blessed my friends.
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