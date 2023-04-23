Create New Account
Microsoft's Bing Goes Bonkers !
239 views
channel image
Biblical Solution
Published 16 hours ago

Giving kudos to our friends at Truthstream Media, this one is somewhat funny, but creepy at the same time 

The following link is the full 1.5 hour video that we take a short clip from in our much shorter feature today, and please be forewarned its about Ai and some bizarre things that it is doing to make our world very uncomfortable. Not just the malfunctioning chat bots and techno tyrants, but facial filters and the fearful places that mankind is headed with this "weird" technology.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/IROCmZTuW99s/

Keywords
artificial intelligencesuperior mindevil programming of mankind

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
