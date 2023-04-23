Microsoft's Bing Goes Bonkers !

Giving kudos to our friends at Truthstream Media, this one is somewhat funny, but creepy at the same time
The following link is the full 1.5 hour video that we take a short clip from in our much shorter feature today, and please be forewarned its about Ai and some bizarre things that it is doing to make our world very uncomfortable. Not just the malfunctioning chat bots and techno tyrants, but facial filters and the fearful places that mankind is headed with this "weird" technology.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IROCmZTuW99s/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.