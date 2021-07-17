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“KNOWN NUT JOB”: Trump Drops the HAMMER on Pelosi with SCORCHING Statement
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491 views • July 17, 2021
Rusty Weiss from The Political Insider reports, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi apparently feared Donald Trump would launch nuclear weapons in his final days, according to a new book, a revelation which prompted the former President to label her a “known nut job.”
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