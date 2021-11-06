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A NEW PLAN TO SEIZE YOUR BANK ACCOUNT BY TRADER UNIVERSITY
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1380 views • November 06, 2021
EarthNewspaper.com

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In today's video, I discuss President Biden's controversial nominee to the OCC, Saule Omarova, and her views on increasing the power of the Federal Reserve.

In a recent academic publication, Omarova suggests 3 action items:
1) Move all commercial bank accounts to the Fed
2) Allow the Fed to confiscate part of your savings if necessary
3) Empower the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to short individual stocks and stock sectors.

It's already bad enough that the central banks of the world manipulate interest rates and the money supply. Giving the Fed such extraordinary unchecked power would be a disaster. Any political pressure exerted on the Fed could result in individuals and corporations being punished for their views by bank account seizure or the shorting of their stock. The rise of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) is another parallel path being pursued by both the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) and the Federal Reserve in the US.

The whole world is splitting into two tribes:
1) Sheeple: those who are content to go along with total government surveillance and control
2) Freeple: those who want to live free lives, and not have their movement, speech, or money controlled by central planners.

EarthNewspaper.com All The Honest News Fit To Publish
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Mark John Robert David Elsis
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MarkRElsis.com

Articles And Other Creations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ArticlesAndOtherCreationsByMarkRElsis

Creepy Joe’s Jewish Family And Cabinet
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/index.php/Creepy-Joes-Jewish-Family-And-Cabinet-by-Mark-R-Elsis

Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/WorldwideExcessMortalityRateIn2020

There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/ThereWillBe72556ExtraSuicidesThisYear

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Timeline
The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
by Mark R. Elsis
https://November221963.com

A Violent Insane Asylum
by Mark R. Elsis
https://GoogleCensorship.com

The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheDayTheUnitedStatesDied

The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/TheLastSignificantPersonThatHadToBeAssassinated

American Exceptionalism
Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
by Mark R. Elsis
https://AmericanExceptionalism.net

Love Communities
For Our Future Generations
by Mark R. Elsis
https://LoveCommunities.com

Resonate Love
144 Poems
by Mark R. Elsis
https://ResonateLove.net

Meetings And Stories
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com

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