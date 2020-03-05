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Corona-Chan Worldwide | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 10
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42 views • March 05, 2020
[Originally Uploaded on Bitchute - 3/01/20]
Corona Virus Special!
Corona-Chan spreads wide, the market corrects for crisis, food for thought, and the Vatican longs for a vaccine.
Like, share, subscribe!
Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-27-leaked-documents-coronavirus-infections-52-times-higher-wuhan.html
https://www.infowars.com/stocks-plummet-over-coronavirus-fears/
https://sputniknews.com/business/202002251078404569-us-stocks-drop-over-850-points-amid-coronavirus-fears/
https://archive.ph/IvFCU
https://www.infowars.com/vatican-in-state-of-panic-as-pope-francis-might-have-contracted-covid-19/
Music Used:
Know The Name - D.D.D.D.
Down With The Sickness [remixed] - Richard Cheese
Work Harder - Widdly 2 Diddly
Loadsamoney - Harry Enfield
Rather - Salaryman
Pope On A Rope - The Meatmen
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
Corona Virus Special!
Corona-Chan spreads wide, the market corrects for crisis, food for thought, and the Vatican longs for a vaccine.
Like, share, subscribe!
Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/
Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-27-leaked-documents-coronavirus-infections-52-times-higher-wuhan.html
https://www.infowars.com/stocks-plummet-over-coronavirus-fears/
https://sputniknews.com/business/202002251078404569-us-stocks-drop-over-850-points-amid-coronavirus-fears/
https://archive.ph/IvFCU
https://www.infowars.com/vatican-in-state-of-panic-as-pope-francis-might-have-contracted-covid-19/
Music Used:
Know The Name - D.D.D.D.
Down With The Sickness [remixed] - Richard Cheese
Work Harder - Widdly 2 Diddly
Loadsamoney - Harry Enfield
Rather - Salaryman
Pope On A Rope - The Meatmen
Follow Me Elsewhere:
My Site: http://scathingtake.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ScathingTake
Minds: https://www.minds.com/ScathingTake
Gab: https://gab.ai/ScathingTake
Curious Cat: https://curiouscat.me/ScathingTake
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/web/accounts/1041295
Xephula: https://xephula.com/ScathingTake
Follow Me on PocketNet: https://pocketnet.app/
Give me your browser bits:
BAT Wallet: 0x73444fA9868032497bcef6692F95eeb29BBCA501
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