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Corona-Chan Worldwide | ScathingTake News Corner - Episode 10
ScathingTake
ScathingTake
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42 views • March 05, 2020
[Originally Uploaded on Bitchute - 3/01/20]

Corona Virus Special!

Corona-Chan spreads wide, the market corrects for crisis, food for thought, and the Vatican longs for a vaccine.

Like, share, subscribe!

Track Corona-chan:
http://avatorl.org/covid-19/

Stories (MSM Sources Archived):
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-02-27-leaked-documents-coronavirus-infections-52-times-higher-wuhan.html
https://www.infowars.com/stocks-plummet-over-coronavirus-fears/
https://sputniknews.com/business/202002251078404569-us-stocks-drop-over-850-points-amid-coronavirus-fears/
https://archive.ph/IvFCU
https://www.infowars.com/vatican-in-state-of-panic-as-pope-francis-might-have-contracted-covid-19/

Music Used:
Know The Name - D.D.D.D.
Down With The Sickness [remixed] - Richard Cheese
Work Harder - Widdly 2 Diddly
Loadsamoney - Harry Enfield
Rather - Salaryman
Pope On A Rope - The Meatmen

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Keywords
healthnewsfoodchinastockspopevirusmarketitalycoronaprepcoronaviruscovid19
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy