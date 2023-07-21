JESSICA SUTTA: A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS

Singer, dancer, and former Pussycat Doll, Jessica Sutta, tells her harrowing story of injury after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, from struggling to get treatment to being shunned from Hollywood for simply speaking out about vaccine safety. Hear how the shot shattered her life, and how she is turning tragedy into life-saving advocacy through her work with React19.
#React19 #JessicaSutta #PussyCatDolls
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.