JESSICA SUTTA: A VOICE FOR THE VOICELESS
channel image
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
5523 Subscribers
81 views
Published Yesterday

Singer, dancer, and former Pussycat Doll, Jessica Sutta, tells her harrowing story of injury after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, from struggling to get treatment to being shunned from Hollywood for simply speaking out about vaccine safety.  Hear how the shot shattered her life, and how she is turning tragedy into life-saving advocacy through her work with React19.


#React19 #JessicaSutta #PussyCatDolls


Keywords
realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire

