2023 Garden Planting Begins Today!

Well, I hope I'm not too early to begin spring seeds starts in February. And I hope I'm not too late planting my garlic for the spring-summer season. I hope you all in the northern hemisphere are getting through the winter in good health. You all down south can send some sunshine and warmth up our way! By the way, I have a new lens for my Sony ZV-E10 camera. 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
My New Handle: youtube.com/@TheKamakuraGardener
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.