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The Importance of Replication in the Search for Truth
Best Christian Teaching Videos
Best Christian Teaching Videos
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10 views • September 19, 2021
There is a growing movement in today's world which is undermining the importance of replication in the search for Truth. Anyone with a microphone can proclaim anything they like, and these days, millions will believe it. But true science requires facts to be replicable, and to stand up to scrutiny. This is not only the case in secular science, but in matters of faith as well. Are you willing to put your beliefs to the test? If you don't, you'll never be confident that what you believe is the truth.

Two Witnesses: https://youtu.be/cdtOrv0Qyjw

Synoptic Gospel Mystery: https://youtu.be/SxMh6NNpCks

Miracles in the Bible: https://youtu.be/rSKRJ64vZxs

Living By Faith--How to Do It: https://bit.ly/LivingByFaith_HowToDoIt

Tell No Man: https://youtu.be/ZrTrc4dNbpo

Rightly Dividing the Word of Truth: https://youtu.be/kxhkCJxwu6k
Keywords
seeking the truthteachings of jesustrue christianityspeak the truthmessages from goda voice in the desertvoice in the desert
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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