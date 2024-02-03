NOTE: Due to copyright laws, this movie could not be shown in full on this channel, so this video is a small compilation of scenes from 'Ladies In Black' and hopefully, you'll follow the link to watch this great film. Enjoy!

Set in Sydney in 1959, the story is based on the 1993 novel, 'Women In Black' by Madeleine St. John and centres around a group of department store employees. Leslie (or Lisa, as she prefers to be called) is hired as an assistant to help over the Christmas period.

During this time, there is a transformation that takes place, not just in Lisa, but within her family and some of her workmates. The movie stars Angourie Rice, Rachael Taylor, Julia Ormand, Ryan Corr, and Shane Jacobson and was directed by Bruce Beresford.

The building that was used as the set for the Goodes department store was the old Mark Foys building, (now the Downing Centre), situated on Liverpool Street, Sydney. Mark Foys was a department store that traded between 1885 and 1980. It was also the first store in Australia to have an escalator. In 1926, the store was linked to the freshly opened Museum Railway Station by underground subway.

The movie was released on September 20th, 2018. You can watch this delightful movie in full by clicking on the link below.

'Ladies In Black' (2018)

Moving Pictures

'Happy Dreams' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

