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Feds Running Cover For Pedos: Orchestrating Grooming, Trafficking, Abuse, Murder
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
Excellent PODCASTS & Real NEWS
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150 views • December 22, 2021
One week after Jennifer Cobb announced she would be pursuing a case against her gymnastics coach for childhood grooming, she was found dead by hanging. The death was classed as a “suicide,” though Jennifer’s family are not convinced that’s the real story. Now, in Jennifer’s memory, her family is campaigning to change American laws so that future girls do not have their innocence and their lives stolen in the same way. First, they want changes to statute of limitation laws so that other victims can come forward and be heard. Jennifer’s abuser has other victims, currently in their twenties and thirties, but they can’t pursue their allegations because too much time has passed.
Jennifer's mother, Susan Cobb joins us to discuss.

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