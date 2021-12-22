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Feds Running Cover For Pedos: Orchestrating Grooming, Trafficking, Abuse, Murder
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150 views • December 22, 2021
One week after Jennifer Cobb announced she would be pursuing a case against her gymnastics coach for childhood grooming, she was found dead by hanging. The death was classed as a “suicide,” though Jennifer’s family are not convinced that’s the real story. Now, in Jennifer’s memory, her family is campaigning to change American laws so that future girls do not have their innocence and their lives stolen in the same way. First, they want changes to statute of limitation laws so that other victims can come forward and be heard. Jennifer’s abuser has other victims, currently in their twenties and thirties, but they can’t pursue their allegations because too much time has passed.
Jennifer's mother, Susan Cobb joins us to discuss.
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Jennifer's mother, Susan Cobb joins us to discuss.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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