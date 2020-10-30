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‘NO-MASK’ RESTAURANT REBELS AGAINST NEWSOM
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389 views • October 30, 2020
‘NO-MASK’ RESTAURANT REBELS AGAINST NEWSOM
Restaurant owner Tony Roman, of Basilico’s Restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA,
not only decided to never shut down, but doesn’t allow people with masks to enter the premises. Surprisingly, his restaurant has remained packed despite a direct challenge from CA Governor Gavin Newsom and the liquor board. With liberty and freedom at stake, Tony is laying it all on the line.
#BASILICOSHB #BeATony #Freedom #Masks #LeaveTheMask #PastaVinoAndFreedom
Restaurant owner Tony Roman, of Basilico’s Restaurant in Huntington Beach, CA,
not only decided to never shut down, but doesn’t allow people with masks to enter the premises. Surprisingly, his restaurant has remained packed despite a direct challenge from CA Governor Gavin Newsom and the liquor board. With liberty and freedom at stake, Tony is laying it all on the line.
#BASILICOSHB #BeATony #Freedom #Masks #LeaveTheMask #PastaVinoAndFreedom
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