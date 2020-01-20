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Deep State Planning A False Flag
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14 views • January 20, 2020
Attention Prayer Warriors!
Red Alert!
Deep State Planning A False Flag In Virginia
Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State orchestrated false flag potential that could break out at the upcoming 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond VA and how the Democrats will use the crisis to render judgement on Trump and attempt to remove him form office during the Senate Impeachment Trial that will start the day after the Virginia Capital rally.
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Isaiah 54:17
"No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper: and every tongue that resisteth thee in judgment, thou shalt condemn. This is the inheritance of the servants of the Lord, and their justice with me, saith the Lord."
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RED ALERT! VIRGINIA ANTIFA ISSUES VIOLENT HIT LIST AGAINST INFOWARS, OTHER JOURNALISTS
https://www.infowars.com/red-alert-virginia-antifa-issues-violent-hit-list-against-infowars-other-journalists/
Red Alert!
Deep State Planning A False Flag In Virginia
Alex Jones breaks down the Deep State orchestrated false flag potential that could break out at the upcoming 2nd Amendment rally in Richmond VA and how the Democrats will use the crisis to render judgement on Trump and attempt to remove him form office during the Senate Impeachment Trial that will start the day after the Virginia Capital rally.
--------------------------------------------
Isaiah 54:17
"No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper: and every tongue that resisteth thee in judgment, thou shalt condemn. This is the inheritance of the servants of the Lord, and their justice with me, saith the Lord."
---------------------------
RED ALERT! VIRGINIA ANTIFA ISSUES VIOLENT HIT LIST AGAINST INFOWARS, OTHER JOURNALISTS
https://www.infowars.com/red-alert-virginia-antifa-issues-violent-hit-list-against-infowars-other-journalists/
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