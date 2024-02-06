Posthumous Message from a Russian Hero about his own Death

Posthumous message from a Russian hero.

◾️Mikhail with the call sign “Rostov” left instructions to share this video if he ever fell in battle. The Russian fighter died in October 2023 but it's only now the video was released:

- Thanks to everyone who helped us, helped me. Thank you to these people, the help was priceless and very needed. You continue to do this, it brings us closer to victory... I wish you victory and happiness to everyone. Goodbye. Victory will be ours.