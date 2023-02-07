Create New Account
The Roots of the Deep State with Dr. Kirk Elliott and Matthew Ehret | MSOM Ep. 677
In this episode of MSOM, Sean Morgan interviews Dr. Kirk Elliott about the unstainable debt of the USA and how to prepare for the coming digital dollar. Next, Author Matthew Ehret reports on the Anglo-Venetian roots of the deep state. In this fascinating interview we learn the asymmetric warfare tactics of their playbook and the traditional values that will defeat their empire.


www.canadianpatriot.org


https://canadianpatriot.gumroad.com/l/Clashoftwoamericas4


