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Judge again denies 'Q-Anon Shaman's release | Newsmax's Cortes & Pellegrino
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40 views • July 08, 2021
A judge has again denied the release of Capitol protester Jacob Chansley, AKA the 'Q-Anon Shaman,' and Chansley is still behind bars 6 months since the riot. Author and commentator Lee Smith provides Newsmax's Cortes & Pellegrino with the latest.
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