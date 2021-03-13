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W.H.O Insiders Blow The Whistle On What Is Going Inside&Total Immunity Of Bill Gates Through GAVI (Global Vaccine Alliance)
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709 views • March 13, 2021
A insight story about the biggest violation of human rights and
how power is abused in order to control people's lives, dictating them how to live through morally unlawful laws and regulation around the so called covid pandemic(and not only) by Dr Astrid Stückelberger
how power is abused in order to control people's lives, dictating them how to live through morally unlawful laws and regulation around the so called covid pandemic(and not only) by Dr Astrid Stückelberger
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