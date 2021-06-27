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Pope Francis Confession! Deceit, Mark of the Beast, Child Sacrifice Cult and More
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374 views • June 27, 2021
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, money laundering for Child Sacrifice Cult and More
and Blackmailing World Leaders
This is pretty nuts. Before yall start, no idea if its true, or if its the real pope (since last one apparently got taken down.out months ago?). It is VERY interesting however, and worth a watch. If anyone speaks Italian, please translate and confirm subtitles arent total bullshit.
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, Blackmailing World Leaders
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/pope-francis-admits-to-deceiving-followers-promoting-mark-of-the-beast-blackmailing-world-leaders-3236071.html
Links within:
Pope Confession Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/03/vatican-no-longer-blackmails-world-leaders-though-do-child-sacrifice-3070002.html
Child Sacrifice, Pedophilia and the Global Banking System
March 1, 2019 https://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2019/03/child-sacrifice-pedophilia-and-the-global-banking-system-2469804.html
Appeal from Survivors of Canadian Genocide Apr 8, 2013
https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
The International Common Law Court: Genocide in Canada
Nov 5, 2012
https://youtu.be/UvhfXAd08TE
Queen Maxima of Holland's younger sister dies at 33 of an apparent suicide at her apartment in Buenos Aires
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5816311/Queen-Maxima-Hollands-younger-sister-dies-33-suicide.html
Article Text
__________________
Last Sat. 5 June Pope Francis openly admitted that his push for a One World Religion was a way to put followers under his control and stamp them with the Mark of the Beast. Francis said he has kept secrets and deceived followers for a long time while promoting a secret agenda of the New World Order. Now was the End Times and he needed to tell the truth. He asked that people read the Bible and find God for themselves through it’s teachings rather than teaching their children to worship him. https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
The admission should come as no surprise to victims of Vatican crimes that included preventing excavation and investigation of 34 child mass grave sites across Canada wherein was thought to contain the mutilated remains of over 60,000 native children; blackmailing world leaders; the Vatican Bank used as a money laundering center for the Satanic Ninth Circle Child Sacrifice Cult, and their child trafficking, pedophile and drug running networks. All were pointed out in this 2019 article: Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice | Politics | Before It’s News (beforeitsnews.com)
Back in 2019 over 6,000 Vatican bank accounts used to blackmail world leaders were closed – evidently against the wishes of Pope Francis. The Vatican Bank lost their status as a money-laundering center for the Satanic Ninth Circle Child Sacrifice Cult’s global human trafficking, pedophile, gun and drug running networks.
Since 1913 the Federal Reserve’s global financial system has funneled US Taxpayer dollars to the Queens Bank of London, to the Vatican Bank and on to Central Banks across the globe. That system would be defunct with the about-to-be-instigated transparent Quantum Computer global financial system of the BRICS Alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South America). /v3/crime-all-stars/2019/2469804.html
“When a person became a prime minister, president, central bank governor, etc., they were visited by authorities of the Vatican Bank,” according to P2 Freemasons who passed the intel to Benjamin Fulford. “The new world leader was given from US $100 million to over US $1 billion as a welcome into an exclusive club under a warning that if they refused to cooperate they would be killed.”
More revelations were emerging about the depth of other Vatican crimes, especially in Canada – a hot spot for Vatican atrocities for centuries. The Vatican has refused requests for excavation of over 34 child mass grave sites believed filled with the mutilated bodies of over 60,000 children who went missing from the Anglican, United Church of Canada, though mainly 80 Catholic native residential schools across Canada. https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
.
Some of those children were believed buried in a Child Mass Gravesite in Spain – that the Vatican has continuously refused requests for excavation. See witness testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE and https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
and Blackmailing World Leaders
This is pretty nuts. Before yall start, no idea if its true, or if its the real pope (since last one apparently got taken down.out months ago?). It is VERY interesting however, and worth a watch. If anyone speaks Italian, please translate and confirm subtitles arent total bullshit.
Pope Francis Admits to Deceiving Followers, Promoting Mark of the Beast, Blackmailing World Leaders
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2021/06/pope-francis-admits-to-deceiving-followers-promoting-mark-of-the-beast-blackmailing-world-leaders-3236071.html
Links within:
Pope Confession Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/v3/r2/?url=https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2019/03/vatican-no-longer-blackmails-world-leaders-though-do-child-sacrifice-3070002.html
Child Sacrifice, Pedophilia and the Global Banking System
March 1, 2019 https://beforeitsnews.com/crime-all-stars/2019/03/child-sacrifice-pedophilia-and-the-global-banking-system-2469804.html
Appeal from Survivors of Canadian Genocide Apr 8, 2013
https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
The International Common Law Court: Genocide in Canada
Nov 5, 2012
https://youtu.be/UvhfXAd08TE
Queen Maxima of Holland's younger sister dies at 33 of an apparent suicide at her apartment in Buenos Aires
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5816311/Queen-Maxima-Hollands-younger-sister-dies-33-suicide.html
Article Text
__________________
Last Sat. 5 June Pope Francis openly admitted that his push for a One World Religion was a way to put followers under his control and stamp them with the Mark of the Beast. Francis said he has kept secrets and deceived followers for a long time while promoting a secret agenda of the New World Order. Now was the End Times and he needed to tell the truth. He asked that people read the Bible and find God for themselves through it’s teachings rather than teaching their children to worship him. https://m.tiktok.com/v/6970413388279106821.html
The admission should come as no surprise to victims of Vatican crimes that included preventing excavation and investigation of 34 child mass grave sites across Canada wherein was thought to contain the mutilated remains of over 60,000 native children; blackmailing world leaders; the Vatican Bank used as a money laundering center for the Satanic Ninth Circle Child Sacrifice Cult, and their child trafficking, pedophile and drug running networks. All were pointed out in this 2019 article: Vatican No Longer Blackmails World Leaders, Though Do Child Sacrifice | Politics | Before It’s News (beforeitsnews.com)
Back in 2019 over 6,000 Vatican bank accounts used to blackmail world leaders were closed – evidently against the wishes of Pope Francis. The Vatican Bank lost their status as a money-laundering center for the Satanic Ninth Circle Child Sacrifice Cult’s global human trafficking, pedophile, gun and drug running networks.
Since 1913 the Federal Reserve’s global financial system has funneled US Taxpayer dollars to the Queens Bank of London, to the Vatican Bank and on to Central Banks across the globe. That system would be defunct with the about-to-be-instigated transparent Quantum Computer global financial system of the BRICS Alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South America). /v3/crime-all-stars/2019/2469804.html
“When a person became a prime minister, president, central bank governor, etc., they were visited by authorities of the Vatican Bank,” according to P2 Freemasons who passed the intel to Benjamin Fulford. “The new world leader was given from US $100 million to over US $1 billion as a welcome into an exclusive club under a warning that if they refused to cooperate they would be killed.”
More revelations were emerging about the depth of other Vatican crimes, especially in Canada – a hot spot for Vatican atrocities for centuries. The Vatican has refused requests for excavation of over 34 child mass grave sites believed filled with the mutilated bodies of over 60,000 children who went missing from the Anglican, United Church of Canada, though mainly 80 Catholic native residential schools across Canada. https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
.
Some of those children were believed buried in a Child Mass Gravesite in Spain – that the Vatican has continuously refused requests for excavation. See witness testimony: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UvhfXAd08TE and https://youtu.be/cVYkctM1k90
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