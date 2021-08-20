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The Emperor Has No Corona 🤫 - Drs Andrew Kaufman, Tom Cowan & Sam Bailey
Free 2 Shine
Free 2 Shine
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81 views • August 20, 2021
BRILLIANT video compilation of doctors and activists presenting evidence that there has NEVER been proper isolation of the (mythical) SARS-CoV-2 "virus" that forms the basis for the entire tyrannical imposition of the PLANdemic upon mankind.

Featuring: Drs Andrew Kaufman, Thomas Cowan, Sam Bailey...

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* Source: 99 Percent - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RQ9un8QqOkYD/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy