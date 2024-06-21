The 50th STAR that PROVES AMERICAN WILL be DESTROYED and FALL in 2024

this is a video dealing with the fall of America that begins in 2024 without a shadow without. and it is all about the 50th star. You might ask what is the 50th star. It is all in biblical prophecy and ties into the solar eclipse of April 8th 2024 and dealing with Revelation in the last days prophecies concerning America the Babylon. America will fall beyond the shadow of a doubt

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

You can also do intensive spiritual study at the warning website from Larry McGuire at larrygmeguiar2.com