There are 30 Million Illegals in America - Former ICE Director Tom Homan

There are 30 Million Illegals in America.

Sebastian talks to Tom Homan, former Acting Director of ICE, about how Biden is continuing to systematically destroy the southern border, and how the true number of illegals in the country could be far higher than previously estimated.

