BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘New Gaza’: US-Israeli partition plot disguised as reconstruction
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
74 views • 1 day ago

‘New Gaza’: US-Israeli partition plot disguised as reconstruction?

📌 Arab countries are reportedly “pushing back against” a US-backed pitch to create a demilitarized “New Gaza” in the Israeli-occupied portion of the territory, fearing it could lead to permanent partition.

💬 “There is a clash coming on this between Palestinians, Egyptians, many others, Qataris, Turks and the US and Israel if the US continues to support the Israeli point of view on this, which would be totally outrageous,” an anonymous Arab diplomat told FT of the Jared Kushner-backed ‘reconstruction’ plan.

New form of US nation-building?

♦️ Arab powers are right to be skeptical. Post-9/11 America’s track record of ‘reconstruction’ in countries like Iraq and Afghanistan has explicitly linked rebuilding to control, not relief.

♦️ The ‘New Gaza’ plan disguises territorial segregation as urban development, not unlike the Trump Riviera project, which Washington silently shelved amid backlash.

Funding sources unclear

🇺🇳 The UN says rebuilding the shattered 365 km2 Strip could cost up to $70B. Trump wants oil-rich Gulf states to fund reconstruction, but Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar would likely be reluctant to sponsor a project which would further stifle the Palestinians’ agency while promoting Israeli interests – not least due to fears of their own respective peoples’ reaction.

Legitimizing the illegitimate?

🇵🇸 ‘New Gaza’ would threaten to de facto ‘legalize’ Gaza’s partition, creating a scenario where the north remains wrecked, ruined and sanctioned under Hamas, while the Israeli-controlled south is turned into a pro-Israel “showcase” – a new foundation for Tel Aviv’s multi-tiered control of Palestine.


@geopolitics_prime

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy