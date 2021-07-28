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THEY ADMITTED IT! - Vaccinated People ARE The VARIANT! - Millions In DANGER!
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3083 views • July 28, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of NBC and USA Today which was quickly hidden showing that vaccinated people are not only at risk of getting sick, but that they're more likely to get sick and SPREAD sickness!
Of course, we've been saying this since before the jab was even released because it goes without saying, if you attack your immune system with an experimental substance meant to manipulate your immune system, your immune system will probably be damaged and cause you auto-immune issues.
As sources wrote in mainstream media in the past 24 hours, vaccinated people are more likely to get sick and spread illnesses, but then they quickly deleted the portion of the article that mentioned anything of the likes and changed it to "vaccinated people are at risk of getting sick." A bit of a different story of course.
As countless people stand up worldwide against crazy mandates, governments are still trying to mandate vaccinations and masks. Fauci claims he hasn't flip flopped on the issue when it's clear he has. They are also telling people to get regular PCR tests if they're not vaccinated, except the CDC literally just admitted that they can't tell between covid and the flu on PCR tests and the cycles are outrageously high.
All the while, it has been leaked that most hospitalizations for covid have actually been fraudulent. Hospitals are sending people home with PCR tests with ramped cycles after appointments or hospitalizations for other issues such as heart problems, cancer, etc. When they test positive, the hospital makes them a "covid hospitalization" statistic. The hospital then makes a bunch of money and the so-called "cases" go up leading to further restrictions and lockdowns.
In this video, we break down the latest news.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent news out of NBC and USA Today which was quickly hidden showing that vaccinated people are not only at risk of getting sick, but that they're more likely to get sick and SPREAD sickness!
Of course, we've been saying this since before the jab was even released because it goes without saying, if you attack your immune system with an experimental substance meant to manipulate your immune system, your immune system will probably be damaged and cause you auto-immune issues.
As sources wrote in mainstream media in the past 24 hours, vaccinated people are more likely to get sick and spread illnesses, but then they quickly deleted the portion of the article that mentioned anything of the likes and changed it to "vaccinated people are at risk of getting sick." A bit of a different story of course.
As countless people stand up worldwide against crazy mandates, governments are still trying to mandate vaccinations and masks. Fauci claims he hasn't flip flopped on the issue when it's clear he has. They are also telling people to get regular PCR tests if they're not vaccinated, except the CDC literally just admitted that they can't tell between covid and the flu on PCR tests and the cycles are outrageously high.
All the while, it has been leaked that most hospitalizations for covid have actually been fraudulent. Hospitals are sending people home with PCR tests with ramped cycles after appointments or hospitalizations for other issues such as heart problems, cancer, etc. When they test positive, the hospital makes them a "covid hospitalization" statistic. The hospital then makes a bunch of money and the so-called "cases" go up leading to further restrictions and lockdowns.
In this video, we break down the latest news.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
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JOIN US On Flote:
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JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
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JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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