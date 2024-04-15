2024-4-15 a message for my future promised wife



My love, where are you?

I know you see what's happening, and if you believe the Lord, then you know where this is heading. Do you have the faith to sacrifice the worldly, and come and live in faith with me? will you be my Ruth? and take hold of the covenant of Yahuah with me, and be a daughter of Yisrael?

The Father told me to seek for you; I did. I have passed on so many that were not you, waiting for you. There were some that fooled me for a short while, but they were not you. I had always wondered, "Father, how do You tell me to seek and find a wife from You? and that I will attain favor from You when I do? while at the same time, You tell me that a daughter of Yisrael is from You?.". And HE had me seek, to know that there is no woman that I can or would find, but that just as earthly fathers give away their earthly daughters to the sons of men, so that our heavenly Father gives away His daughters of Yisrael to the sons of God who please Him.". The Father is so wise!

I hope that I can be everything you are seeking for in a husband. If you give me a chance, even if I don't get it quite right at the start, I always come back around in time and do. I have 15 years experience walking this way with the Father, around and round, more purified, more perfect, until you hone in on what matters and works and fulfills and sustains. There is peace and contentment and great assurance.

I don't comprise with the Father, and I won't settle for the anything less than His expectation for us. We have a vision that HE has given to me for us to live; and, if we do, the blessing from the Father upon our heads, to bring it about year from year, as HE has with me all the years since I have known Him; every year, just like HE says, "behold, I have seen the end of perfection, out of Tzion, God hath shined.".

Though the world cannot see it, or understand it, It is like HE says, if we have the faith to wait in it with Him and endure it. Our work is to believe and wait and have a good attitude and keep our focus on Him, and on moving forward in the vision....and the rest, the Father is faithful to bring and perform and provide. I have never met another who has understood this, but this is how it is, and, it is just how HE says in His word, though everyone may "like" the words, it is entirely something different to live them in faith like HE says. But, at the same time, the honey is in the rock! and the promised land, it is on the other side of the desert barren wilderness. So few will walk away from their life, into a path like this, so, also, so few will truly ever understand. And, to understand something with your mind, is quite different than the Father making it real in your spirit because you had the faith to do. But its true, and this is why the Father says, "be it unto you according to your faith.". This is where I dwell, my love, in perfect peace, only wanting now, to have someone to walk about the garden with me, to behold, and appreciate, and share in these amazing things that the Father has done.

The beast is rising, the people have gone astray, the spirits are gathering them to their final end, the judgments are set. And, I have built an ark like a wise viring, and I have a promise and vision from the Lord, with the promise of protection through this time if we will live to fulfill the vision, and to keep His charge. The Father will bring it to pass, if you can believe with me. I love you, and I miss you, and I haven't even met you yet. I have so many stories to tell you, and things to show you...I'm holding my breathe...don't make me hold it too long, please...

