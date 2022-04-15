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'The Guru Deception' Australia's Informant Within
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814 views • April 15, 2022
A Real Deal Media SPECIAL REPORT (Part I) with Dean Ryan
Featuring Luke Hainsworth (former associate of David Graham) & Jim Greer (Founder of Convoy to Canberra)
In this Special Report, RDM expose' delves into corruption within Australia at the hands of an alleged Freedom Activist and supposed journalists, David Graham. The deception of David "Kanga Guru" Graham & his alleged "Wife" Mel and the dubious acts they have done to the Australian Freedom movement will for the 1st time be in full display.
Brace yourselves for a deep look into 'The Guru Deception'.
Featuring Luke Hainsworth (former associate of David Graham) & Jim Greer (Founder of Convoy to Canberra)
In this Special Report, RDM expose' delves into corruption within Australia at the hands of an alleged Freedom Activist and supposed journalists, David Graham. The deception of David "Kanga Guru" Graham & his alleged "Wife" Mel and the dubious acts they have done to the Australian Freedom movement will for the 1st time be in full display.
Brace yourselves for a deep look into 'The Guru Deception'.
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