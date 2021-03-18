ABOUT OUR CHANNEL

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20 views • March 18, 2021
We're Mark and Brenda and we hope you will join us on our new channel. We look forward to getting to know you too. God bless and God bless America
*** Links to our new song "Take Me on Down to the Water https://pureevidence.hearnow.com/
*** Check out our Encouraging & Inspirational Apparel at our Pure Evidence Shop. We lowered the price so you can afford to Encourage people when you wear or share.
https://pure-evidence-shop.creator-spring.com/
*** We are on Rumble now as well as here So pls go over and subscribe to us if you are on that platform
https://rumble.com/user/PureEvidence
*** Links to our new song "Take Me on Down to the Water https://pureevidence.hearnow.com/
*** Check out our Encouraging & Inspirational Apparel at our Pure Evidence Shop. We lowered the price so you can afford to Encourage people when you wear or share.
https://pure-evidence-shop.creator-spring.com/
*** We are on Rumble now as well as here So pls go over and subscribe to us if you are on that platform
https://rumble.com/user/PureEvidence
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