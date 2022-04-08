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he Powerful Impact of Shifting Your Sense of Self-Worth #shorts
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31 views • April 08, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/fnmZ6knSewo
Did you know that speaking about yourself using positive language and telling good stories about yourself can literally make you feel SO much better? 🙌
Karen Curry Parker, the host of the Quantum Revolution podcast, reveals that speaking about yourself with a positive attitude can actually help you create HIGHER states of wellness, higher states of immunity, and help you value yourself more!
Having a higher sense of self-worth, Karen explains, can inspire you to take more sustainable actions towards improving your well-being. And it can start with anything – from skipping junk food to getting off the couch to take walks at home – these small actions will definitely compound over time and help you build a sustainable and better life. 📈
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/fnmZ6knSewo
Did you know that speaking about yourself using positive language and telling good stories about yourself can literally make you feel SO much better? 🙌
Karen Curry Parker, the host of the Quantum Revolution podcast, reveals that speaking about yourself with a positive attitude can actually help you create HIGHER states of wellness, higher states of immunity, and help you value yourself more!
Having a higher sense of self-worth, Karen explains, can inspire you to take more sustainable actions towards improving your well-being. And it can start with anything – from skipping junk food to getting off the couch to take walks at home – these small actions will definitely compound over time and help you build a sustainable and better life. 📈
What are your thoughts about this message? Let us know in the comments.
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