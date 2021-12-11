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OCCULT Roots in History and the Modern World - Freeman Fly
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212 views • December 11, 2021
This video was originally called "The Sorcerers of Atlantis parts 1 and 2". But it's really about the occult roots of culture, religion, philosophy, Modern CORPORATIONS, LAW and much more!
Freeman is a Deep OCCULT Researcher who's grandfather was a high level Mason. As he began to study his family history he uncovered tons of Amazing information and it one of the leading Experts on Esoteric goddess religions and worship whose Symbols of Columbia are EVERYWHERE and you don't even know it.
Freeman is a Deep OCCULT Researcher who's grandfather was a high level Mason. As he began to study his family history he uncovered tons of Amazing information and it one of the leading Experts on Esoteric goddess religions and worship whose Symbols of Columbia are EVERYWHERE and you don't even know it.
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