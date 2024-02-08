Canadian Conservatives Slam Liberals for Opposing Alberta’s Ban on Children’s Sex-Change Surgeries and Puberty Blockers
59 views
•
Published 18 hours ago
•
Canadian Conservatives Slam Trudeau for Opposing Alberta’s Ban on Children’s Sex-Change Surgeries and Puberty Blockers, for Inviting Nazi to Parliament and Lying About It
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/canadian-conservatives-slam-trudeau-opposing-albertas-ban-childrens/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/canadian-conservatives-slam-trudeau-opposing-albertas-ban-childrens/
Keywords
conservatives slam trudeaufor opposing albertas ban on childrens sex change surgeriesand puberty blockers
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos