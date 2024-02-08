Create New Account
Canadian Conservatives Slam Liberals for Opposing Alberta’s Ban on Children’s Sex-Change Surgeries and Puberty Blockers
channel image
Rick Langley
936 Subscribers
59 views
Published 18 hours ago
Canadian Conservatives Slam Trudeau for Opposing Alberta’s Ban on Children’s Sex-Change Surgeries and Puberty Blockers, for Inviting Nazi to Parliament and Lying About It

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/02/canadian-conservatives-slam-trudeau-opposing-albertas-ban-childrens/

Keywords
conservatives slam trudeaufor opposing albertas ban on childrens sex change surgeriesand puberty blockers

