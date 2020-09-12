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WITHDRAW YOUR SERVICE AND DISSOLVE YOUR GOVERNMENT
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93 views • September 12, 2020
TheCrowhouse


http://thecrowhouse.com
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Surviving The Matrix Podcast on I-Heart:
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-surviving-the-matrix-62777378/
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
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Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
Crypto-currencies:
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Monero: 47aohp7p1Ci7uU44NqgpezLVG7uxCuo1dSwGBYv935aVDPw9MSeEwksey5MJRyBU7jQfHtPjcTN5b2zo29MXnpzu7h751cB

UCLA, Stanford study finds for average 50-64 year old, chances of dying from COVID-19 are 1 in 19.1M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FDDkY9z908M

Police officer snatches phone off elderly and threaten to arrest her:
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/melbourne/police-officer-snatches-phone-off-elderly-and-threaten-to-arrest-her/ar-BB18LYmg?ocid=msedgntpntp

China's mass DNA collection of citizens violates human rights and international law,:
https://7news.com.au/travel/china/chinas-mass-dna-collection-of-citizens-violates-human-rights-and-international-law-report-finds-c-1109119

Aussie state launches high-tech attack on 'idiot' drivers:
https://au.news.yahoo.com/aussie-state-launches-hightech-attack-on-idiot-drivers-064651888.html

Coronavirus kills off BRAIN cells as it hijacks some to make copies of itself and starves others of oxygen:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-8720111/Coronavirus-kills-BRAIN-cells-study-finds.html

Father-of-four dying in Brisbane hospital will only be allowed to say goodbye to one child:
https://www.9news.com.au/national/coronavirus-nsw-queensland-border-stoush-annastacia-palaszczuk-gladys-berejiklian-hospital-patients-restrictions-covid19/2cf0e11a-c9c5-44bd-93f4-b86f1abc73a9?app=applenews

COVID-19 has descended into ‘cold-blooded psychological bullying’: Alan Jones:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihNnFNGkqa0&;app=desktop

COVID-19 Could Lead to Disarming More Citizens?:
https://gumshoenews.com/2020/09/03/covid-19-could-lead-to-disarming-more-citizens/

Evacuation Drivers:
https://www.aspenmedical.com/content/evacuation-drivers?utm_source=Indeed&;utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=Indeed

We love our cousin Karen Brewer:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0t2j1XoWjMQ&;t

Should You Take the COVID19 Test?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUqvZB65bYs&;t

Daniel Andrews Premier of Victoria Contact:
https://www.premier.vic.gov.au/contact-us

Dr OFFERS $5000 FOR PROOF THAT THE CV19 EXISTS:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_-CLY-61QC4&;t

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://mega.nz/file/iK4XBKbA#tzVBkH71Xg0l4R4WaqbvFnsMw7-Cs9JiWWPe4I0DUnQ

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!
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