Nurse: Due to Mandatory Vaccination, Medical System in Australia Is Broken

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11/03/2021 The representative nurse in the city of Adelaide in Australia: The medical system in Australia is broken. A lot of nurses are out of work due to mandatory vaccination. The ambulances operate abnormally frequently, showing the consequences of the unsafe vaccines. The government takes people for granted and plans to vaccinate 5 to 12 years old children with the USA-abandoned Moderna vaccine. No one cares about anything but COVID.