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THE GOSPEL OF MATTHEW Part 62: The Gospel
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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Jesus stated that the gospel will be preached to all nations before the end arrives. What is the end? Has the gospel been preached to the whole world yet? These are two important questions which allow us to judge where we are in the timeline. The apostles initially only preached the Gospel to the descendants of Abraham because they had adopted the false Talmudic narrative that Gentiles did not have a soul.

It was not until the Holy Spirit set up a meeting between a Roman army officer and the apostle Peter that the issue was finally settled. Without this intervention, the “tradition of the elders” would have continued to prevail. Jesus’ message of redemption is for everyone – Jew and Gentile alike.

History has seen the Gospel preached in almost every nation; however, not every people group has a Bible in their language. We are now closer than ever to the timetable set by Jesus when He stated the Gospel must be preached to every nation before the end comes.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2024/RLJ-1963.pdf

RLJ-1963 -- MAY 19, 2024

Our new website: https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

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https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


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gospelholy spiritjesustalmudapostlesabraham
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