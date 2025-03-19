Biological Computer ~Body in a Box~

I Have Really Began to Like Elon Musk...

And I Believe His Heart May Be in The Right Place.

With What He Has Done With Transforming Twitter to X...

And Saving Our Stranded Astronauts Biden Abandon in Space.





I Truly Have His Back in Standing With Donald Trump..

With DOGE and Exposing Government Corruption and Waste.

I Think He Truly Believes He Is Benefiting Mankind...

But Like God The Devil Also Works in Mysterious Ways.